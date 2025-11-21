New mural on South Side celebrates San Antonio’s rich cultural heritage

SAN ANTONIO – A vibrant new mural on the South Side weaves together San Antonio’s rich cultural heritage — from the Missions Historical Park to San Antonio Spurs basketball celebrations.

The recently completed mural on Southwest Military Drive, just west of Interstate 35, captures iconic landmarks and cultural touchstones that have defined the city’s identity.

San Antonio artists Armando Zimmerle and Mikey Sanchez collaborated on the piece, which features imagery ranging from the historic Mission Drive-In Theater to downtown’s modern Torch of Friendship landmark.

“I feel like someone is going to walk by and relate to it. One of the pieces or parts of it,” Zimmerle said. “‘I grew up doing this. I remember doing this.’ It’s going to bring joy for the community, for the city.”

The mural serves as a visual journey through San Antonio’s cultural landscape, incorporating elements the artists hope will resonate deeply with the community.

Zimmerle told KSAT that their artistic approach began with familiar landmarks.

“We started off with the Mission Drive-In, because it’s right here, and the Missions are literally right down the street,” Zimmerle said.

The artwork showcases the city’s Mexican cultural heritage through depictions of Folklorico dancers and Tejano music scenes.

For Zimmerle, the musical elements carry personal significance. His grandfather, Henry, was a conjunto musician who performed with legendary accordionist Flaco Jimenez.

Native Texas sites, including bluebonnets and cacti, frame scenes of lowrider culture and post-Spurs game celebrations, which are deeply rooted in the South Side’s community traditions.

“My brothers — they’re a little older — and they were always up and down Military (Drive) with the cars, low riders, the music,“ Zimmerle said. ”It was always a vibe."

Sanchez emphasized the mural’s connection to San Antonio’s most recognized landmarks.

“San Antonio is known for the Alamo. You show anybody the Alamo, and they know where they’re at,” Sanchez said.

The mural also features other notable landmarks, such as the Tower of the Americas and the Torch of Friendship near Rivercenter Mall.

“This represents to me ‘Puro San Antonio,’” Sanchez said. “It represents our Mexican culture.”

The mural incorporates elements significant to the South Side community, including military imagery, reflecting the area’s strong connection to service members.

The artists also included the Spurs Coyote, which Zimmerle described as “the heart of the city.”

Read also: