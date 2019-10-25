'Life in the Shadows' Segment 3: 'Bob's Bridge'

SAN ANTONIO - Many of San Antonio's homeless prefer to be out of sight and not in a shelter.

Bob is one of them.

He talks with KSAT's Steve Spriester about the life he leads under a bridge along Loop 410, what he thinks may be the solution to homelessness and even why he doesn't consider himself homeless.

Bob breaks down a lot of the stereotypes around whose homeless, but he also thinks places like Haven For Hope should be shut down.

Bob is a man who admits he wants his piece of the American dream, but isn't sure anyone else sees the dream the same way.

'Life in the Shadows' Segments:

Segment 1: 'Bad Days, Drugs and Drainage Tunnels'

Segment 2: 'Families On The Street'

Segment 3: 'Bob's Bridge'

Segment 4: 'Leaves, Limbs and Independence'

Segment 5: 'The Founder and the Faithful'

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.