How to dispute your appraised property value in Bexar County

David McNew Getty Images

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Appraisal District is beginning to mail out 540,000 notices to property owners whose property has increased in appraised value from the prior year.

The timeline to protest appraised values has changed due to new legislation. Here's how to protest appraised property values, and dates and deadlines to remember:

Protest Deadline

"The deadline to protest the appraised value of your property has changed to May 15, or 30 days after a notice is mailed, whichever is later," a news release from BCAD states.

Protests must be postmarked by midnight May 15 unless the notice of appraised value was mailed to the property owner after April 16.

Other circumstances where a different deadline may apply include:

The protest concerns a change in the use of agricultural, open-space or timberland;

The appraisal district or the appraisal review board was required by law to send the property owner a notice about a property and did not;

The ARB made a change to the appraisal records that adversely affects the property owner and the property owner received notice of the change;

In certain limited circumstances, the property owner had good cause for missing the May 15 protest filing deadline.

How to protest

Property owners can file online through the BCAD website, but emailed protests are NOT accepted. They may also send a completed protest form to 411 N. Frio, P.O. Box 830248, San Antonio, Texas 78283-0248.

The protest form can be found on the BCAD website.

Property owners may file protests even if they do not receive a notice in the mail.

How are properties appraised?

"The Texas Property Tax Code requires that properties be appraised at or near what they should sell for on the open market. (BCAD) does not set the amount for which a property may be sold, but by law, their appraisals must reflect the level of value that the sales prices in the market indicate," according to a news release from BCAD.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.