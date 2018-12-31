'If you call police, I am coming back to kill you': Police say suspect steals car, man's Rolex

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say broke into a home and then threatened to kill a man.

Brandon Teal, 36, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Nov. 19 Teal allegedly started banging on the victim's door and when he opened it, he pushed his way in. That's when, police say, Teal stole both the man's car and his Rolex watch.

The affidavit said that before Teal left, he told the victim that if he called police he would kill him.

The victim was able to identify Teal, someone he has known for roughly 10 years, because he attended the same church as his mom.

Teal now faces aggravated robbery charges.

