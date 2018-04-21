'I'll cut you if you don't let me leave': Man sought in Dollar General robbery

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers released surveillance images of a man who was involved in an aggravated robbery at a West Side Dollar General.

Authorities said the man in the surveillance images shoplifted items from the store at 119 Castroville Road on March 28.

An employee of the Dollar General said the man put several items in a brown trash can that he had placed in a shopping cart and then attempted to leave with the merchandise through a back door, according to authorities.

Police said a clerk used a metal merchandise shelf to block the man's path and the man pulled out a pocketknife and pointed it at the clerk. The man told the clerk, “I'll cut you if you don’t let me leave,” according to police, so the clerk, who was in fear for her life, allowed the shoplifter to leave.

Anyone with information about the aggravated robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the crime.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.