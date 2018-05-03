Inmate in jail suicide attempt dies in hospital after being taken off life support, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - An inmate who attempted to kill himself in his cell at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Saturday has died, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Domingo Altamirano Jr. was pronounced dead around 3:36 p.m. Thursday at University Hospital after his family made the decision to take him off life support.

Officials said Altamirano attempted to hang himself before he was interrupted by a detention deputy around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The deputy used his cutting tool, which is designed to stop suicide attempts by hanging, to stop the inmate, officials said.

The deputy alerted medical staff members, who took over CPR procedures from the deputy, officials said. Altamirano was responsive during that time.

Altamirano was taken to University Hospital in critical condition around 7:19 p.m. Saturday.

Altamirano had been in custody since March 23 and was awaiting an indictment for two charges of sexual assault of a child and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers will be handling the investigation of the inmate’s death, with help, if needed, from the Sheriff's Office.

Another suicide attempt took place at the jail the same day that Altamirano tried to kill himself.

The second attempt happened around 7:29 p.m. A 33-year-old inmate being held on two drug-related charges, who is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm and also faces four charges of retaliation, was found in his cell attempting to kill himself, the Sheriff’s Office said.

An officer was able to stop the inmate, who was alert and responsive when medical staff members arrived. The inmate was evaluated at a hospital and then taken back to the Adult Detention Center.

Their identity of the second inmate has not been released.

