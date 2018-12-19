Inmate transport vehicle collides with pickup truck downtown

SAN ANTONIO - An inmate transport vehicle collided with a pickup truck near the jail downtown, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. near Houston Street and San Marcos Street.

According to police, the three inmates inside the transport sustained minor injuries. One was taken to an area hospital to be checked out. The other two will be treated at the jail, police said.

Authorities said the crash with the Ford F-150 was simply a vehicle accident and that there was no indication that the inmates did anything to cause it. Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

