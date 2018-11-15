Inside access to Camp Base Donna, where US Army troops prepare for migrant caravan

DONNA, Texas - Camp Base Donna has been operating for nearly two weeks as thousands of U.S. Army troops prepare for the migrant caravan's arrival at the U.S.-Mexico border.

KSAT was given inside access to the troops' temporary home in the Rio Grande Valley.

"When the soldiers come off the bus, when the equipment comes into this area, they are going to be greeted by us," Capt. Lauren Blanton, who is also the mayor of Camp Base Donna, said.

"We're going to make sure that they have a place to stay, food to eat, medical support and continue to try and improve those medical conditions."

The base is strategically located next door to the port of entry in Donna, Texas, which is 12 miles east of McAllen.

"It's a very symbolic relationship with a lot of cross-communication. There's a lot of teamwork, (and) that's a daily occurrence," Blanton said.

At the base, troops are able to do laundry and have access to a kitchen and a medical tent.

The missions mainly consist of setting up wire fencing and barriers.

When asked about the migrant caravan from Central America approaching the U.S.-Mexico border, the troops said their main focus is Camp Base Donna.

Their length of stay at the base is still unclear.

"As far as I know, I haven't been told one. Again, we're still going to be here until that support is no longer requested or needed," Blanton said.

