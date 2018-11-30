Investigators to hold news conference, announce reward for information on deadly San Marcos fire

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Investigators are expected to release new information about a fire in San Marcos that left five dead in July.

The Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the San Marcos Fire Department will be hosting a news conference Friday morning regarding the Iconic Village apartment complex fire.

Authorities are expected to announce a reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the fire.

KSAT will have the very latest Friday on what officials have to say about the fire.

