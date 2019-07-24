Isis Romero, Dillon Collier take questions on KSAT's new series 'Conviction: The Bingo King Murder'

Anchors Isis Romero and Dillon Collier answer viewer questions about KSAT's new documentary series, "Conviction: The Bingo King Murder."

The groundbreaking series, which investigates the 1998 murder of San Antonio businessman Eddie Garcia and the subsequent conviction of James Legate, aired in primetime on July 23, and the full series can be watched anytime at https://www.ksat.com/conviction.

On Sept. 3, 1998, San Antonio businessman Eddie Garcia, who was known as “The Bingo King,” murdered in his office, and James Legate was arrested, tried and convicted of the crime. Twenty years later, a team of KSAT journalists investigate Legate’s conviction and shed new light on one of San Antonio’s most notorious murder cases.

