Island paradise near San Antonio to close due to draining of 4 lakes

SEGUIN, Texas - Son's Island, a local island with a tropical vibe, will soon be out of commission due to the draining of Lake Gonzales, Meadow Lake, Lake Placid and Lake McQueeney.

The island cabanas have less than a month before the water is drained.

There's still opportunities for cabana rentals prior to the draining, according to the island's Facebook page.

Starting Sept. 16, Lake Gonzales will be dewatered and the process will continue upstream to Meadow Lake, then Lake Placid, ending with Lake McQueeney.

Watch exact moment of partial dam failure at Lake Dunlap

Each lake is expected to take approximately three days to drain, meaning all the lakes should be drained by the end of September. Read more on that here.

Son's Island has been a popular summer destination for locals and tourists alike. Read more on the island here.

KSAT has reached out to the company for comment and has not heard back.

Underground lakes part of major new discoveries at Natural Bridge Caverns

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.