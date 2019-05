NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Video shows the exact moment a spillgate collapsed Tuesday morning in a partial dam failure at Lake Dunlap.

The video shows the Dunlap Dam spillgate fail at approximately 7:49 a.m.

Lake Dunlap had dropped nearly 7 feet by Tuesday afternoon after water rushed out of the lake at 11,000 cubic feet per second, according to officials with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority.

Watch the video:

