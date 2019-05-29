It could soon be a crime to send unsolicited nudes in Texas

A bill sent to Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday will soon make it a crime to send unsolicited lewd images in Texas.

House Bill 2789 will make it a Class C misdemeanor to send unsolicited lewd photos by electronic means.

The law applies to images depicting "any person engaging in sexual conduct," photos "with the person's intimate parts exposed" or "covered genitals of a male person that are in a discernibly turgid state."

The law will be added to the Texas Penal Code as unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material.

The law will take effect Sept. 1 unless vetoed by Abbott.

