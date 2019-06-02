'It's now law': Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill banning red light cameras

AUSTIN, Texas - It's official: red-light cameras are now outlawed in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday signed off on House Bill 1631, which effectively bans red-light cameras in the state.

The bill allows municipalities that are currently under contract for red-light cameras to keep the devices in place through the end of their contracts.

Abbott took to Twitter to mark the occasion with a video, captioning it, "I just signed the law that bans red light cameras in Texas."

The measure drew some pushback from law enforcement agencies and city officials across the state who argued about the financial implications of doing away with the revenue source, the Texas Tribune reported.

According to the Texas Tribune, $18.3 million from red-light camera fines funded trauma care within the state during fiscal year 2017.

I just signed the law that bans red light cameras in Texas. #txlege pic.twitter.com/AyF28hxGwO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 1, 2019

