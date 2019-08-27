Jury views dramatic SAPD body cam video as capital murder trial begins

SAN ANTONIO - The first witness Tuesday in the capital murder trial of Joseph Alvarado, 25, was among the first police officers at the scene the morning of March 3, 2018, where Tarik Ross, 21, had been shot to death as he sat in his parked car.

"I observed a gunshot wound to his head, and a witness that was there, his girlfriend at the time, holding pressure to his wound," San Antonio police Officer Patricia Crochet said in court about Ross' wound.

On video from Crochet's body camera, the jury could see and hear Ross's girlfriend, Erickell Willrich, applying first aid as Ross sat mortally wounded in the driver's seat of his car.

"I don't want to let go of the wound. It's bleeding a lot. I don't want to let go of the wound," Willrich could be heard saying. "Can I take him to the hospital, please?"

Willrich told police at the scene, which was in the 5300 block of Sherry, that a man had gotten into the back seat of Ross's car with her. She said she thought he was going to discuss buying Ross's car.

Willrich said that the man suddenly produced a gun, jumped out of the car and began shooting at Ross from outside the car.

Witnesses said shots were also fired from what police say they believe was a getaway car parked nearby, where Alvarado, other men and a teen had been waiting.

Prosecutors said the men planned to steal drugs from Ross, who was a known drug dealer.

Three men and the teenager were also charged in Ross's murder. Two of them are expected to testify against Alvarado as part of plea agreements.

Though he is on trial for capital murder, the state is not seeking the death penalty. If he is convicted, Alvarado is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday in Judge Jennifer Pena's 290th District Court.

