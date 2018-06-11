Kerr County deputy arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas - A Kerr County sheriff's dputy was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Gillespie County court records show.

Taylor Gene Brands was pulled over by officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety on Saturday and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was released by a judge Sunday.

Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer posted to the department's Facebook page Sunday confirming that one of his deputies had been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Gillespie County.

"I am sure that some of you have heard of the unfortunate and tragic times our department has had this last weekend," Hierholzer wrote, mentioning Brands' arrest and the death of a colleague.

