Krispy Kreme selling extremely limited cheesecake-filled, pumpkin spice doughnut

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Krispy Kreme is selling pumpkin spice original filled cheesecake doughnuts for one week only.

The doughnuts are available Sept 2 through Sept. 8 to kick off the fall season.

The company is also offering to fix other pumpkin spice disappointment with a free doughnut.

"With so many pumpkin spice products hitting the scene – from hummus to doggie treats – some have gone too far. For one week only, you can bring any pumpkin spice letdown to a Krispy Kreme shop near you and trade it for one of our delicious doughnut versions for FREE," the doughnut giant's website says.

The offer is limited to one per person at all participating Krispy Kreme locations.

