SAPD officer charged with DWI after truck found stuck on concrete median

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Saturday after SAPD investigators found his truck stuck on a concrete median in a far North Side roadway, charging records show.

Officer Eric Duffin, a 16-year veteran of SAPD assigned to North patrol, faces a misdemeanor charge of DWI.

Officers found his truck stuck on a median in the 1600 block of Evans Road, records show.

Duffin, who according to police had glossy eyes and slurred speech and was having to use the truck to stop from swaying, told investigators he had exited an apartment complex and was attempting to go straight onto the roadway when his truck got stuck, a blood draw warrant states.

Duffin dumped the liquid contents of a container on the ground. Both the container and the liquid had the smell of intoxicants, the arresting officer wrote.

“I literally pulled out and rolled over a damn median. It’s a mistake. I made a mistake,” Duffin told officers on the scene, records show.

Duffin refused to take part in a standard field sobriety test and told officers he felt like he was being attacked when he was asked why he did not want to take the test, according to the warrant.

Duffin was taken into custody and officers secured a warrant to draw a blood sample from him, records show.

He was released on a PR bond Saturday and is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 24 in County Court 4, court records show.

Duffin has been temporarily suspended without pay, SAPD officials said Monday.

Duffin is the eighth SAPD officer to face criminal charges so far this year, according to KSAT records.