SAPD: Man with history of violence told ex he was taking her to see her dead parents, sent photos of large holes he dug

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man with a history of violent offenses is accused of telling his ex-girlfriend he was taking her to see her dead parents and sent her photos of large holes in the ground he dug, a warrant obtained by KSAT Investigates shows.

Carlos Davila, 44, was arrested Friday on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

Davila’s bond was set at $50,000 and he remained in the Bexar County Jail as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

A woman who said she and Davila were formally in a dating relationship told San Antonio police on Nov. 8 that she came home to find her belongings thrown around after Davila had been there.

SAPD officers, who at first were investigating Davila for criminal mischief, were then told by the woman that Davila sent her photo messages of two deep holes in the ground he dug “big enough to fit a person,” the warrant states.

Davila also sent her a message “stating that you always have to burn the body first,” the warrant states.

Days earlier, Davila had shown up at the woman’s workplace and told her to get into his vehicle. Davila told her that he was taking her to see her parents. Both of her parents had previously passed away, the warrant states.

Additionally, Davila drove the woman by her home and told her “to say bye to her home one last time,” the warrant states.

The woman was able to eventually get out of the vehicle and run.

SAPD officers described Davila as “showing signs of escalating behavior.”

Davila’s arrest warrant notes his previous history of family violence, aggressive tendencies and the potential for further family violence.

Davila has a previous felony conviction in Bexar County for continuous family violence and his previous arrests include violation of a protective order, family violence and endangering a child, court records show.

If released from jail, Davila will be on full house arrest, is prohibited from possessing firearms and must avoid contact with the woman, court records show.

Davila’s attorney did not respond to a phone call seeking comment Monday.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page.

If you are in crisis you can:

- call 911

- call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233

- call the local Family Violence Prevention Services, which runs the shelter at 210-799-7233.

- call the Bexar County Family Justice Center at 210-631-0100.