SA mother who did not return daughter to child exchange over Thanksgiving charged with felony interference

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman accused of failing to return her daughter to her ex-husband after a court-ordered visitation over Thanksgiving was arrested Sunday night and charged with felony interference with child custody.

Angel Nieves, 33, was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m. and booked into the Bexar County Jail, records show.

Her arrest comes days after KSAT Investigates exposed that she had failed to return her nine-year-old daughter to a Northside child exchange location Nov. 25.

Nieves’ ex-husband, Axel Nieves, brought their daughter to San Antonio from Georgia in late November and handed her off at an SAPD substation.

But days later, Angel Nieves did not return the child to Guardian House, a neutral exchange location on San Pedro Ave., an SAPD incident report shows.

Axel Nieves reported his ex to SAPD and the case was eventually forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Angel Nieves was indicted in the case late last week, court records show.

Axel Nieves said his ex was arrested during a police welfare check on his daughter late Sunday and was returned to his parents. The child is in the process of being returned to Georgia, Axel Nieves said.

He had previously expressed frustration in the process of getting SAPD to take a report on the case and criticized the decision of the agency to then forward the case to the DA for possible prosecution, pointing out that he had gone two months without seeing his daughter.

“We evaluate every case on their own set of facts/circumstances. Ultimately, in this case, the child is with her biological mother, and we don’t feel that the child is in any danger. Our detectives did feel there was enough in this case that a crime was committed. The case was filed with the DA’s office for their review and possible prosecution,” an SAPD spokesman previously said.

Angel Nieves was still being held in jail on bond Monday morning.

Her criminal defense attorney did not respond to a phone call and text message seeking comment Monday.

