‘I didn’t say sh-t to you, so shut up!’: Tempers flare during Judson ISD board meeting

JUDSON, Texas – Two Judson ISD board members got into a heated confrontation during a special board meeting on Wednesday.

The board discussed the district’s proposed academic goals during a five-hour-long meeting.

Recommended Videos

Judson ISD Superintendent Milton Fields said the board had agreed to a 10-5-3 plan to improve STAAR testing scores by 2028.

The improvement plan describes a 10% increase in students approaching grade levels on the test approaches, a 5% increase in the number of students who meet grade level expectations and a 3% increase in students who master grade level expectations.

While trustee Monica Ryan pushed back, saying that the entire board did not agree on that goal, fellow trustee Debra Eaton interrupted.

“Ms. Eaton, I said we’re all going to go back and watch the video,” said Ryan.

“I didn’t say sh-t to you, so shut up!” Eaton responded.

Board president Suzanne Kenoyer stepped in.

“Miss Eaton, could you bring it down just a little, please?” Kenoyer said.

Eaton said Ryan needed to leave her alone.

After the outburst, Eaton wiped her face with a napkin and left the room for a short time.

In a phone interview with KSAT, Ryan said she didn’t know where the outburst came from.

Ryan said she and other board members had had issues with Eaton before.

“We have to be up there setting an example,” Ryan said regarding Eaton’s outburst. She added that there should be consequences.

“It needs to be addressed by the board,” Ryan said.

KSAT reached out to Kenoyer and Eaton for interviews. As of publishing time, neither has responded.

KSAT Investigates More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.