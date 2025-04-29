ACS: Boarding facility operator stripped of permit, won’t face felony animal cruelty charges

WINDCREST, Texas – Animal Care Services has suspended the commercial boarding permit at a Northeast Side facility and reported its owner to state investigators, but will not pursue animal cruelty charges against him, ACS officials confirmed to KSAT Investigates.

Corey Jones, owner of Texas Canine Boarding & Pet Services in the 6200 block of Montgomery Drive, had been under investigation for allegations that he performed artificial insemination on French bulldogs despite not being a licensed veterinarian, officials previously confirmed.

“San Antonio Animal Care Services (SAACS) is unable to pursue cruelty charges against the owner/operator of Texas Canine Boarding and Pet Services regarding alleged for-profit artificial insemination services. This decision was not made lightly; rather it follows discussions with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Veterinary Medical Association. Investigators also had extensive consultation with several state agencies, including the Texas Veterinary Board of Medical Examiners, the Department of State Health Services, and the Texas Department of Licensing (and Regulation),” an ACS spokeswoman told KSAT.

The written statement went on to state that ACS filed a formal complaint against the owner with the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners and that the facility no longer has a commercial boarding permit.

TBVME officials last week declined to release a copy of the filed complaint to KSAT, and instead asked the Texas Attorney General’s Office to allow them to withhold the records, claiming the records are confidential.

Jones, in a heated encounter with KSAT outside of his business late last month, said he never claimed to be a veterinarian.

“Everybody in the world does that,” said Jones, when KSAT asked about the ACS investigation.

TikTok video shows other services at Texas Canine including TCI and ultrasound

ACS’ decision to not pursue criminal charges comes as KSAT uncovered a social media video posted to TikTok that shows other services performed at Jones’ business.

The services, according to the video, include TCI (transcervical insemination), a procedure in which semen is injected directly into a uterus, as well as ultrasounds.

Both procedures are considered the practice of veterinary medicine, and according to the Texas Administrative Code, shall only be performed by a licensed veterinarian or under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian.

A non-licensed person may perform ultrasound only at the request of a licensed veterinarian and as long as the vet uses the results to make a diagnosis, the code states.

Jones’ defense attorney confident felony assault cases will be dismissed

KSAT Investigates this month revealed that the City of Windcrest continued to pay Jones to house the city’s stray cats and dogs despite the business owner being arrested twice in seven months in separate felony assault cases.

Invoice records show Jones was paid upwards of $195,000 to care for the animals for less than a year, before the animals were returned to a different facility last summer.

Jones is accused of causing a then-14-year-old boy to be hospitalized just after Thanksgiving 2023, after an argument inside the home of Jones’ girlfriend in Windcrest.

Jones “became aggressive, grabbing his shoulders and pushing him to the floor before getting on top of him where he then struck his left jaw with a closed fist and choked him,” an arrest warrant for Jones states.

The boy, who had bruises and scratches on his chest, redness on his jaw/cheek and back pain, was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital for further treatment, the warrant states.

Jones was later arrested for felony injury to a child, booking records show.

Last June, in a separate incident, Schertz police were called to Jones’ residence for a violent disturbance call.

Jones’ wife told police that Jones grabbed her by her hair and neck and slammed her onto the ground, according to an incident report.

As the woman struggled, Jones then placed his forearm across her neck, making it difficult to breathe, “which terrified her,” the report states.

Jones was later taken into custody at a nearby friend’s home and charged with felony family assault-impeding breath, records show.

Jones, who is awaiting indictment in both cases, denied the accusations in both cases late last month.

Defense attorney Robert Maurer, hired after KSAT reported on the arrests, told KSAT via telephone he is confident both felony cases will be dismissed.

Jones did not respond to an email seeking comment for this story.

Councilman Turner weighs in

Windcrest City Councilman Greg Turner, whose handwriting appeared on sworn ethics complaints filed by Jones last year, has now commented on the boarding controversy.

In a letter to KSAT, which was also sent as a mailer to Windcrest residents, Turner wrote that anyone could have received copies of the social media posts included in Jones’ complaints that contained the councilman’s handwriting, since they are public record.

Turner added that he now believes Jones got copies of the posts anonymously.

Turner, who described the city’s budget for animal services as “astronomical,” said it is time to focus on other areas of city government.

Turner previously told the ethics commission last year he had no personal relationship with Jones.

Turner has not been implicated in any professional or ethical misconduct.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.