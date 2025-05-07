Educators react to KSAT Investigates story on teacher’s bruises, scars caused by students

SAN ANTONIO – Some teachers said bruises and scars can be a painful price that comes with their profession.

For months, KSAT Investigates has reported on students hurting — even attacking — educators.

KSAT began to investigate the issue after Alfred “Mr. Fred” Jimenez, a special needs teacher at Northside Independent School District (NISD), suffered a head injury in a classroom incident that led to his death.

Earlier this week, Evers Elementary School teacher Grace Zamarron talked to KSAT Investigates about her fight to return to her classroom.

In February 2024, a student injured her wrist, which would later require surgery.

KSAT shared Zamarron’s pictures of other injuries she has received while working with students, and they struck a nerve with several viewers.

Educators — have you experienced anything like this?

“Dang looks awful!!!” wrote Vicki Arballo King.

Several former and current teachers said they weren’t surprised.

“It happens to educators every single day,” commented Lauryn Williams-Ng.

Amanda Guerrero shared a story about a time she got hurt by a student.

“Yes, I was also kicked in the stomach by a student WHILE PREGNANT!” she wrote.

Katie Williams said these types of injuries can happen in any classroom.

“Teachers are students (sic) punching bags and there are ZERO consequences,” she said.

“The teachers need better support,” added Amber Parra.

Over the next year, KSAT Investigates is committing to telling stories about teacher safety and its impact on students.

If you’ve experienced violence in the classroom or if you’re the parent of a student who has injured a teacher and want to share your story, reach out at dibarra@ksat.com.

Daniela is an IRE 2025 Chauncey Bailey Investigative Reporting Fellow. This story is part of her year-long project focusing on teacher injuries by students.

