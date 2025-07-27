Hunt substation left under 8 feet of water after Hill Country floods, records show repairs could take months

The power station in Hunt, Texas, could take months to fix after it was damaged by the deadly Hill Country floods, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

HUNT, Texas – The power station in Hunt, Texas, could take months to fix after it was damaged by the deadly Hill Country floods, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates this weekend.

The severe weather caused significant power outages across Kerr County on July 4, according to a Kerrville Public Utility Board (KPUB) outage map.

Recommended Videos

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Up to 8 feet of water covered the substation in Hunt, according to an email sent by Mike Wittler, general manager of the Kerrville Public Utility Board, on July 4.

“Just about every control cabinet was full of water and mud,” Wittler wrote.

Wittler said repairs to the substation are likely to take two to three months. They will be working with the Lower Colorado River Authority on a temporary solution.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Read also: