Kyle man charged in death of 13-year-old SA student killed in car crash last year

SAN ANTONIO - A 22-year-old man from Kyle has been charged in the death of a young girl who was killed in a car crash last year.

The crash happened in September on Loop 1604 on the city's Northwest Side.

More News Headlines

Police believe the man was texting while driving when the crash happened.

Paul Soechting is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Emily Zaltsman, 13, was in the back seat of a car when it was struck by Soechting's vehicle. She suffered head trauma and died at University Hospital. Her grandfather was also injured.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.