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Local News

Man dies at hospital after single-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says

Crash happened Saturday night in the 6300 block of Padre Drive

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man died after a single-vehicle crash on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Padre Drive.

Police said the 37-year-old man was traveling north when the vehicle veered off the road and struck a light pole. The vehicle continued forward, struck a tree and then came to a stop.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other people were involved in the crash, SAPD said.

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