A Lee High School student is stuck in a cave Thursday afternoon, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said.

Rescue crews are trying to get the 18-year-old female student out of Robber Baron Cave at 155 Camelia Way.

Hood said it's going to take some time to get the student out of the cave.

