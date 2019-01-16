Local businesses offer freebies to federal employees during government shutdown

With no end in sight to the partial government shutdown, some local businesses are stepping up to offer freebies for furloughed federal workers.

Here's a list of some of those offers. Unless otherwise stated, these offers are good with a valid government ID through the end of the government shutdown.

Bakery Lorraine - free coffee and breakfast pastry.

Hilley & Solis Law Firm - free will creation, also willing to temporarily hire a furloughed employee.

San Antonio Museum of Art - free general admission to federal employees and a guest.

2M Smokehouse - two pulled pork tacos and salsa on Fridays (no substitutions or sides).

We want to hear from you!

Have a question about the shutdown? Ask us and we’ll do our best to find answers.

App users, click HERE

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.