Harlem Globetrotters offer free tickets to all furloughed US government employees

SAN ANTONIO - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters announced Wednesday that the team is offering complimentary game tickets to any U.S. government employee currently on furlough to the team's 2019 Fan Powered North American Tour.

The Globetrotters, also known as the Ambassadors of Goodwill, made the announcement on their social media platforms.

“As the Ambassadors of Goodwill, we want to show our support to all those government workers whose paychecks, and by extension, their families, are directly impacted," Globetrotters President Howard Smith said.

All a U.S. government employee currently on furlough has to do is show their valid government ID at their local box office, and they will receive two complimentary tickets to a Harlem Globetrotters' game in North America while supplies last.

The offer is only valid during the current government shutdown and is not valid on any tickets that have already been purchased.

The Globetrotters are in the middle of their 93rd consecutive season and are currently touring North America as part of their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour, which includes a scheduled stop in San Antonio on Jan. 30 at the AT&T Center.

