Local artist pays homage to Tim Duncan with mural; more in works

SAN ANTONIO - The South Side of San Antonio just got another Spurs-related mural that pays homage to five-time world champion Tim Duncan. The best part? It's only the beginning.

Alex James, the artist behind the mural, said he is starting a multiphase project at Countdown City Cuts, located at 6730 South Flores St.

He said it was only appropriate to kick off his project with Duncan because "he was our base, like (coach) Pop always said."

The wall that now pays tribute to Duncan once celebrated Kawhi Leonard, but was painted over last year when Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors.

"We didn't want to paint it again, so we figured Duncan wasn't going anywhere," James said.

James said he hopes to add other Spurs greats to his wall, but couldn't go into detail as the end product remains a surprise. He said that the wall will soon feature special players that helped bring NBA championships to the Alamo City.

