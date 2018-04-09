Local organization helps in-need children look toward a better future

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 is shining light on organizations aimed at helping local victims of crime in honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

As the only long-term group home in Medina County, New Beginning's Children's Home serves children from San Antonio and surrounding areas.

"I've had kids there as short as a week. I've had kids there as long as three years," said Nicole Rodriguez, program director of New Beginning's Children's Home.

There are 16 children between the ages of 5 and 18 living in the home, which sits on Canaan Land Ranch in far west Bexar County.

While most of the youths don't have much in common, Rodriguez said they can all relate to one thing.

"None of those kids asked to be in the situation that they're in," she said.

Helping each child look forward to a better future is part of the mission at New Beginnings when it comes to dealing with cases of abused or neglected children.

"We just try to get them acclimated into the community again or find things that can help them push through whatever the circumstance is. So when the time is for them to either go back home or whatever the transition will be, they'll be prepared," Rodriguez said.

Children living at New Beginnings are referred by the Department of Family Protective Services. With referrals coming in daily, Rodriguez said she always tries to help.

"We may not always be where I can say, 'You're a child and you're hurt. You can come right here. But let me help you and let me guide you. Let me call somebody. Let me connect you with the right person that can help you in your situation.'"

Helping those in need is what National Crime Victims' Rights Week is all about. Rodriguez said help can come in many different forms.

New Beginnings is always looking for volunteers to donate their time or services when they can.

"We have volunteers for tutors. We look for volunteers with craft. Maybe you're into sports. We've had people come in and just play games with the kids on the weekends," Rodriguez said.

The nonprofit can always utilize monetary donations all year long, but New Beginnings said that's only part of the bigger picture.

"I always encourage everybody, 'Find something that you connect with and give back to that.' You just never know what you could do or how you could change somebody's life," Rodriguez said.

---

DID YOU KNOW:

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Appx. 5 children die every day because of child abuse and over 70% of them are under 3-years-old.

There are nearly 3 million cases of child abuse reported each year in the U.S. More than 5,000 were reported in San Antonio alone.

Children who experience abuse or neglect have an increased chance of being arrested and committing violent crimes.

WAYS TO HELP:

Know the warning signs of child abuse or neglect.

Volunteer your time and services to local organizations. Click HERE to see other organizations helping victims of crime in San Antonio and Bexar County.

Want to help New Beginnings? DONATE HERE.

