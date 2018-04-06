KSAT hosts National Crime Victim's Rights Week phone bank

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT is joining communities across the county in observing National Crime Victim’s Rights Week.

The theme this year is "Expand the Circle: Reach All Victims."

On Monday, April 9, KSAT will host a phone bank to provide advice to viewers who have been victims of crime and share local resources available to residents.

The phone bank will run from noon to 7p.m.

KSAT will also be sharing stories spotlighting local organizations starting Sunday night and during the newscasts on Monday.

Viewers will be able to learn about the people who are working alongside these survivors and how they may help someone you know who may need help.

For some resources that could help crime victims, click HERE

