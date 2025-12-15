Teen sent to hospital with life-threatening injury in apparent accidental shooting, SAPD says Officers were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday San Antonio police said it is investigating the cause of a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital on Monday afternoon. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating the cause of a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital on Monday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to the Tigoni Villas Apartments located in the 1500 block of West Sunshine Drive.
Upon arrival, SAPD said it found a male victim in his “late teens” inside an apartment unit with one gunshot wound to his abdomen. The male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to its preliminary investigation, police said the shooting appears to be accidental.
Officers also said that there were witnesses inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. It is unclear how the witnesses knew the teen.
No other injuries were reported, according to police.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. More local news coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
Sal Salazar headshot
Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since.
In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.
South Texas man sets world record for oldest wingsuit jumper ▶ 1:59 South Texas man sets world record for oldest wingsuit jumper Hill Country flood survivors face new needs as cold weather drives demand for winter essentials ▶ 1:16 Hill Country flood survivors face new needs as cold weather drives demand for winter essentials San Antonio mom gets holiday homecoming surprise from active-duty military sons ▶ 1:12 San Antonio mom gets holiday homecoming surprise from active-duty military sons Spurs fans honk horns downtown after win vs. Thunder in NBA Cup semifinals ▶ 0:15 Spurs fans honk horns downtown after win vs. Thunder in NBA Cup semifinals Residents upset with speeding and lack of crosswalks at West Side intersection ▶ 1:03 Residents upset with speeding and lack of crosswalks at West Side intersection Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena, has died, family says ▶ 1:08 Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena, has died, family says San Antonio family navigates life separated amid $30K immigration battle ▶ 2:10 San Antonio family navigates life separated amid $30K immigration battle Skydiver dangles at 15,000 feet after parachute catches on plane's tail ▶ 0:31 Skydiver dangles at 15,000 feet after parachute catches on plane's tail San Antonio Catholic faithful embark on traditional journey honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe ▶ 1:01 San Antonio Catholic faithful embark on traditional journey honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe 2 dead in shooting at Stone Oak apartment complex, SAPD says ▶ 0:46 2 dead in shooting at Stone Oak apartment complex, SAPD says 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend ▶ 1:47 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend SAPOA will not move forward on a ‘no confidence’ vote against SAPD Chief William McManus ▶ 2:11 SAPOA will not move forward on a ‘no confidence’ vote against SAPD Chief William McManus From San Antonio to Jamaica: North Side restaurant ships donations for Hurricane Melissa relief ▶ 1:35 From San Antonio to Jamaica: North Side restaurant ships donations for Hurricane Melissa relief Realtor emphasizes strategic pricing in San Antonio’s cooling real estate market ▶ 1:09 Realtor emphasizes strategic pricing in San Antonio’s cooling real estate market US credit card debt rising slower before Christmas this year compared to 2024, Fed data shows ▶ 1:36 US credit card debt rising slower before Christmas this year compared to 2024, Fed data shows Roosevelt Avenue’s deadly reputation pushes community plea for immediate safety improvements ▶ 0:37 Roosevelt Avenue’s deadly reputation pushes community plea for immediate safety improvements Culebra Road ranks among San Antonio’s most dangerous traffic corridors, data shows ▶ 0:59 Culebra Road ranks among San Antonio’s most dangerous traffic corridors, data shows ‘I was devastated’: Woman who lost everything in apartment fire retains attorney ▶ 1:04 ‘I was devastated’: Woman who lost everything in apartment fire retains attorney San Antonio council members express skepticism, caution while discussing possible elections move ▶ 1:01 San Antonio council members express skepticism, caution while discussing possible elections move 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 ▶ 1:06 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 FIRST. EVER. NATIONALS. 🙌 ▶ 2:01 FIRST. EVER. NATIONALS. 🙌 Coca Cola's Classic Christmas takes over Toyota Field in San Antonio ▶ 0:40 Coca Cola's Classic Christmas takes over Toyota Field in San Antonio Consumer Reports: Instacart’s AI-enabled pricing experiments may be inflating your grocery bill ▶ 1:09 Consumer Reports: Instacart’s AI-enabled pricing experiments may be inflating your grocery bill Harvey E. Najim partners with SA Food Bank for 3 mega food distributions this month ▶ 0:36 Harvey E. Najim partners with SA Food Bank for 3 mega food distributions this month Records: Cibolo spent $100K+ defending officer after state audit found past family violence case ▶ 1:01 Records: Cibolo spent $100K+ defending officer after state audit found past family violence case Previous photo Next photo