Local News

Teen sent to hospital with life-threatening injury in apparent accidental shooting, SAPD says

Officers were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

San Antonio police said it is investigating the cause of a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital on Monday afternoon. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating the cause of a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to the Tigoni Villas Apartments located in the 1500 block of West Sunshine Drive.

Upon arrival, SAPD said it found a male victim in his “late teens” inside an apartment unit with one gunshot wound to his abdomen. The male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to its preliminary investigation, police said the shooting appears to be accidental.

Officers also said that there were witnesses inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. It is unclear how the witnesses knew the teen.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

