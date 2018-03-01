Need help? Check our resource guide for information on a variety of topics

SAN ANTONIO - Getting help when you need it can be difficult.
Despite the glut of information available on the internet, wading through the various phone numbers, email addresses and blog pages can be annoying or even downright problematic if you can't get the help you need in time.
Over the years, KSAT 12 has published a wide array of guides for getting help on a variety of topics.
Check the index below for links to resources on everything from suicide prevention to what to do if you've been the victim of a violent crime.
- Suicide prevention lifeline information and resources
- How to send a tip to law enforcement
- Resources for sex crime victims in SA
- Myths about sexual assault investigations debunked by SAPD
- Resources for reporting child abuse and getting help
- Resources for victims of violent crimes
- Help for domestic violence victims
- NEED TO KNOW: Domestic violence victims have rights
- Free resources available to help homeless people
- What you need to know about missing persons cases
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.