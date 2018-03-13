How to send a tip to law enforcement

If you don't want to report information about a crime or a wanted person without making a phone call, there are a few ways to do that.
- You know their phone number (210-224-STOP), but you can click this link to send a tip to them online.
- You can email information on a wanted person by clicking here.
- You can call 830-620-TIPS (8477) or 800-640-8422 to make an anonymous tip by phone.
- You can text CRIMES (274637) and start your message with "COMAL"
- To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
- You can download the ReportIt app from the Google Play or iTunes stores. The ATF says the app can be used to anonymously and confidentially submit a tip. You can see some of their FAQs here.
- To report illegal firearms activity, call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867).
- To report information on a bomb, call 1-888-ATF-BOMB (1-888-283-2662).
- To report information on arson, call 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473).
- To report firearms theft, call 1-888-930-9275. Click here for more information.
- To report explosives theft, call 1-800-461-8841. Click here for more information.
- To report stolen, hijacked or seized cigarettes, call 1-800-659-6242.
- To report other criminal activity, call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or email ATFTips@atf.gov.
- To find your local ATF office, click here.
Department of Homeland Security
- Blue Campaign. To report human trafficking, click here.
- If you see something, say something. HSI has information on this campaign aimed at getting the public to report possible terrorist or other violent crimes. It encourages anyone with that information to call 9-1-1.
Federal Bureau of Investigation
- You can email the local FBI office by clicking here.
- You can fill out this online form.
- If you'd like to report an internet crime, start here.
- You can text a tip using the keyword SATIP and your message to 847411 (Tip411).
- You can send the tip to police online. Start here.
Texas Department of Public Safety
- To report suspected criminal or terrorist activity, click here.
- If you have information on a stash house, click here to submit a tip to the Texas Stash House Rewards Program.
- To send a tip to Texas Crime Stoppers, call (800) 252-8477.
- You can text the letters DPS, followed by your tip, to 274637 (CRIMES).
United States Marshals Service
- If you have information on any of these fugitives, you can make an online tip here.
Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers
- You can make an anonymous phone call by dialing 877-403-TIPS (8477).
- You can text a tip by sending "Guadalupe (plus your tip)" to 274637 (CRIMES). Text STOP to 274637 to cancel.
- Post a tip online here.
- You can make an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-348-LEAD (5323).
- For information on how to send a tip by text message, click here.
- To submit a tip online, click here.
