How to send a tip to law enforcement

If you don't want to report information about a crime or a wanted person without making a phone call, there are a few ways to do that.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers

Bexar County Sheriff's Office

You can email information on a wanted person by clicking here.

Comal County Crime Stoppers

You can call 830-620-TIPS (8477) or 800-640-8422 to make an anonymous tip by phone.

You can text CRIMES (274637) and start your message with "COMAL"

To submit an anonymous tip online, click here

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Department of Homeland Security

Federal Bureau of Investigation

San Antonio Police Department

You can text a tip using the keyword SATIP and your message to 847411 (Tip411).

You can send the tip to police online. Start here

Texas Department of Public Safety

To report suspected criminal or terrorist activity, click here

If you have information on a stash house, click here to submit a tip to the Texas Stash House Rewards Program.

To send a tip to Texas Crime Stoppers, call (800) 252-8477.

You can text the letters DPS, followed by your tip, to 274637 (CRIMES).

United States Marshals Service

Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers

You can make an anonymous phone call by dialing 877-403-TIPS (8477).

You can text a tip by sending "Guadalupe (plus your tip)" to 274637 (CRIMES). Text STOP to 274637 to cancel.

Post a tip online here

Kendall County Crime Stoppers

You can make an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-348-LEAD (5323) .

For information on how to send a tip by text message, click here

To submit a tip online, click here

