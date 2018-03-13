Crime Fighters

How to send a tip to law enforcement

By Nicole Perez - Executive Producer

If you don't want to report information about a crime or a wanted person without making a phone call, there are a few ways to do that.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers

Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Comal County Crime Stoppers

  • You can call 830-620-TIPS (8477) or 800-640-8422 to make an anonymous tip by phone.
  • You can text CRIMES (274637) and start your message with "COMAL"
  • To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

  • You can download the ReportIt app from the Google Play or iTunes stores. The ATF says the app can be used to anonymously and confidentially submit a tip. You can see some of their FAQs here.
  • To report illegal firearms activity, call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867).
  • To report information on a bomb, call 1-888-ATF-BOMB (1-888-283-2662).
  • To report information on arson, call 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473).
  • To report firearms theft, call 1-888-930-9275. Click here for more information.
  • To report explosives theft, call 1-800-461-8841. Click here for more information.
  • To report stolen, hijacked or seized cigarettes, call 1-800-659-6242.
  • To report other criminal activity, call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or email ATFTips@atf.gov.
  • To find your local ATF office, click here.

Department of Homeland Security

Federal Bureau of Investigation

San Antonio Police Department

  • You can text a tip using the keyword SATIP and your message to 847411 (Tip411).
  • You can send the tip to police online. Start here.

Texas Department of Public Safety

  • To report suspected criminal or terrorist activity, click here.
  • If you have information on a stash house, click here to submit a tip to the Texas Stash House Rewards Program.
  • To send a tip to Texas Crime Stoppers, call (800) 252-8477.
  • You can text the letters DPS, followed by your tip, to 274637 (CRIMES).

United States Marshals Service

Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers

  • You can make an anonymous phone call by dialing 877-403-TIPS (8477).
  • You can text a tip by sending "Guadalupe (plus your tip)" to 274637 (CRIMES). Text STOP to 274637 to cancel.
  • Post a tip online here.

Kendall County Crime Stoppers

  • You can make an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-348-LEAD (5323).
  • For information on how to send a tip by text message, click here.
  • To submit a tip online, click here.

