Pickup Lines: VIA’s No. 2 leader on pride, progress and future of transit

SAN ANTONIO – This week on Pickup Lines, Ernie Zuniga sits down with the number two executive at VIA Metropolitan Transit.

Tremell Brown, a leader whose career mirrors the system he helps run: steady, resilient, and always moving forward.

Brown grew up in California but landed in San Antonio thanks to his father’s military service. What began as a job opportunity in 1990 turned into a decades-long career built from the ground up.

Brown now oversees more than 500 buses and a workforce of roughly 2,300 employees who keep San Antonio moving every single day.

“There’s a lot of pride. I’ve been blessed and fortunate to be surrounded by a lot of great minds and great people at VIA,” Brown said. “Everyone has the same thing in common—to give back and help the community. I’ve just continued to work, grow and stay thankful for the blessings along the way.”

That journey almost didn’t happen without a little friendly trash talk. Brown credits a former coworker — sporting a VIA bus operator uniform and bragging about the pay and benefits — for planting the seed.

“I made a wise crack,” Brown said. “Two weeks later, I was on vacation and decided to apply. The rest is history.”

More than three decades later, Brown remains focused on what’s next, especially as San Antonio continues to grow.

A major priority on his desk right now is VIA’s Rapid Green Line project, a transformative north-to-south route designed to connect the region with faster, more frequent service.

“It’s all about supporting the Green Line. It will connect the north and south of the entire region in new ways,” Brown said. “Customers will wait less, get more done, and ride in a comfortable environment with brand-new vehicles. There’s a convergence of technology and community needs happening in this city in a brand-new way.”

The planned route will stretch from the airport area through the mall and downtown areas, then south along St. Mary’s Street and Roosevelt Avenue. An extension reaches near Brooks City Base, linking key parts of the city like never before.

Despite his senior role, Brown isn’t one to stay behind a desk.

“I’m not one of those that sits at my desk much,” he said. “I’m moving around to different departments, different areas—checking the temperature, making sure everyone’s engaged and still focused on creating the best experience for our customers.”

After 36 years, Brown has no plans to slow down—only to keep San Antonio moving forward.

