Suicide prevention lifeline information and resources

1-800-273-8255 (TALK)

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

Veterans press 1 to reach specialized support.

Click HERE for more information on youth services.

Online Chat: http://chat.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/GetHelp/LifelineChat.aspx

Crisis Text Line: Text "START" to 741-741

Youth-Specific services (voice/text/chat/email) from the Boys' Town National Hotline: http://www.yourlifeyourvoice.org/Pages/ways-to-get-help.aspx

Spanish/En Espanol: 1-800-SUICIDA

Texas Department of State Health Services Suicide Prevention:

Red Nacional de Prevencion del Suicidio: 1-888-628-9454

1-888-628-9454 Veterans Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1

1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1 Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender or Questioning Youth (LGBTQ) call The Trevor Hotline toll-free at 1-866-488-7386

call The Trevor Hotline toll-free at 1-866-488-7386 Texas Local Mental Health Authority (LMHA) Crisis Hotlines - These centers operate or contract with a hotline provider for persons in crisis. You may view an alphabetical list of LMHAs and their crisis numbers on our LMHA Crisis Hotline page, or you may search for the crisis hotline number by county, city, or ZIP code on our mental health services search page.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.