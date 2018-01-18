News

Suicide prevention lifeline information and resources

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:

1-800-273-8255 (TALK)

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

Veterans press 1 to reach specialized support.

Click HERE for more information on youth services.

Online Chat: http://chat.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/GetHelp/LifelineChat.aspx

Crisis Text Line: Text "START" to 741-741

Youth-Specific services (voice/text/chat/email) from the Boys' Town National Hotline: http://www.yourlifeyourvoice.org/Pages/ways-to-get-help.aspx

Spanish/En Espanol: 1-800-SUICIDA

Texas Department of State Health Services Suicide Prevention:

