Local News

Person detained after man injured in shooting on Northwest Side, SAPD says

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 12200 block of Vance Jackson Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 12200 block of Vance Jackson Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A person was detained after a man was shot Monday on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at The Jax Apartments located in the 12200 block of Vance Jackson Road near Huebner Road.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the man suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

