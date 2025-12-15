Person detained after man injured in shooting on Northwest Side, SAPD says The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 12200 block of Vance Jackson Road The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 12200 block of Vance Jackson Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A person was detained after a man was shot Monday on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at The Jax Apartments located in the 12200 block of Vance Jackson Road near Huebner Road.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, the man suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Additional information was not immediately available. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
