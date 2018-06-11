$10,000 in copper stolen at Cibolo Carwash

CIBOLO, Texas - Ten thousand dollars of copper was stolen from a Cibolo car wash and the owner is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Cibolo police public information officer Matt Scwima said within a week, four incidents of copper theft, property damage and vandalism occurred at several Bee Clean Carwash locations.

Police said that on Sunday, there were reports of graffiti on a dumpster outside a pediatrics office and another on a nearby bridge and may be related to the carwash crimes. That same day, an unknown value of copper was stolen from two different Bee Clean Carwash locations.

A $1,000 reward will Contact Cibolo Police or contact@beecleanwash.com to share any leads. To remain anonymous, call the Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at (877) 403- TIPS.

Scwima said these incidents are infrequent and seem isolated.

Cibolo police will increase patrol in the area to detect any new activity.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.