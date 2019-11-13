Amber Alert issued for Hondo teenage girl

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a 14-year-old Hondo girl.

Eva Marie Garcia was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 at 202 18th St., Lot 81 in Hondo, officials said.

The teen is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, black shorts and pink sandles.

Law enforcement officials believe Eva Marie to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have seen her, call the Hondo Police Department at 830-741-6153.