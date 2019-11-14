Man accused of flashing women in San Antonio park

A man who allegedly exposed himself to multiple women at a popular hiking trail in San Antonio was arrested Wednesday.

Andres Arredondo, 24, is charged with indecent exposure, according to Bexar County Jail records.

Brennan High School band tutor accused of inappropriate relationship with student, official says

On Oct. 17, police were called to Freidrich Park after receiving reports of a man exposing himself to “several females,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Police made contact with multiple witnesses at the park who had the same claim.

Park employees took photos of Arredondo’s car before he fled from the scene, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Arredondo after witnesses identified him in a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Arredondo’s bail was set at $1,500 for the class-B misdemeanor charge.