Victim uncooperative after being shot in chest, police say

A man who was shot twice in the chest late Thursday was uncooperative with officers and was taken to an area hospital for his wounds, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to The Cove Apartments in the 530 block of McCarty Road after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired.

Police said a responding officer saw a car take off from the apartment complex at a high-rate of speed. The officer followed, catching up to the vehicle at the Staybridge Suites-San Antonio airport location on Loop 410 near McCullough Road.

Authorities said they found the victim by himself inside the car, and that the man was not very cooperative with officers.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.