Private jet crashes into parked plane on runway at San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO – A private jet in taxi accidentally crashed into a parked plane at the San Antonio International Airport Friday afternoon.

No one was injured in the wreck that occurred before 4 p.m., according to Joe Arrington, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Fire Department.

Aerial footage from Sky 12 showed one twin-jet plane partially parked on top of another twin-jet plane.

Marktplatz building a ‘total loss’ after fire at Wurstfest grounds in New Braunfels, official says

Airport spokesperson Rich Stinson said a Cessna Citation CJ3 accidentally thrusted during taxi and collided with a parked Cessna Citation Encore.

The CJ3 was carrying a pilot, mechanic and two passengers, Stinson said. Both planes were on the tarmac at the time of impact.

No commercial air traffic was impacted, but the crash did cause a 300-gallon fuel spill, Arrington said.

Explosions at food truck park in San Marcos caused by propane leak, investigation finds

The Federal Aviation Administration was on scene to investigate the crash.

The CJ3 left a San Jose, Calif. airport at 12:23 p.m., according to Flightaware.com, a website that tracks flight activity.

The Encore had been parked on the runway since Nov. 5, according to Flightaware.com. It arrived from New Orleans that day.