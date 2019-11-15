63ºF

Emergency crews respond to San Antonio airport after plane crash

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: san antonio, airport

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency crews are responding to the San Antonio International Airport after a reported plane crash on Friday afternoon.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

A twin-jet Cessna Citation CJ3 was involved in the wreck. It left a San Jose, Calif. airport at 12:23 p.m., according to Flightaware.com, a website that tracks flight activity.

The second plane, a twin-jet Cessa Citation V, left a New Orleans airport around 1 p.m. Central time, according to Flightaware.com.

Footage shows the two planes crashed on the runway.

A KSAT crew and chopper are en route to the scene for more information.

Check back with KSAT.com for more on this developing story.

