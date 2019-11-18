KSAT meteorologist Kaiti Blake is engaged

SAN ANTONIO – Congratulations are in order for KSAT meteorologist Kaiti Blake who is officially engaged to Mark Chapin.

Mark popped the question Friday at the Pearl Amphitheater while the couple was out celebrating his birthday.

“Mark insisted that we walk toward the amphitheater, which is in the complete opposite direction of the restaurant we were going to but I was like, ‘Okay whatever you want,'” Kaiti said.

The weather was nice Friday night and she thought he just wanted to take a stroll but it turns out, he had bigger plans in mind.

As they walked out onto the platform of the amphitheater, Mark got down on one knee and asked Kaiti to marry him. She said yes!

Surprise No. 2? She heard cheering from both sides of the amphitheater. Turns out, Mark arranged for both of their families to be there, including Kaiti’s siblings that live in Maryland and Virginia, and one of her best friends from Mississippi.

“He had even put together a Word document with the plan for the night, including an hour-by-hour breakdown of when everything was going to happen. My stepdad referred to it as ‘the CIA document’ and I didn’t have clearance to look at it,” Kaiti said.

Surprise No. 3? Mark arranged for Kaiti to be off work for the entire weekend so she could spend time with everyone and celebrate the engagement.

He planned ahead and the KSAT weather team made sure Kaiti’s shifts were covered. (Shout out to Sarah, Adam, Mike and Justin!)

“Both Mark and I are so so so thankful for them for allowing us to have the weekend together to celebrate with our families,” Kaiti said.

Thankfully, the engagement is approved by Theo Blake (Kaiti’s amazing cat who also happens to like the pear-shaped cut of his mom’s new bling.)