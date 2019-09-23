KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey is engaged

SAN ANTONIO – Congratulations to KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey!

Sarah got engaged Thursday to Michael Bringardner. The pair met at a New Year's Eve party in Austin five years ago and had been dating seriously for a little more than a year when Michael proposed.

"We had talked about getting engaged for the last few months, so I had an idea that he would ask me soon. But when he did, I was totally surprised," Sarah said.

Michael, ever the romantic, told Sarah he wanted to celebrate her birthday a little early and set up a really cool day filled with poolside lounging and fancy drinks before the proposal.

"He took me to one of our favorite bars and as the bartender (who is a good friend of ours) brought out the drink, my ring was right next to it. Then Michael got on one knee and popped the question," Sarah said.

Sarah said one of their favorite songs came on when they were at the bar but, "It went right over my head. I thought it was a happy coincidence."

Spoiler alert -- the proposal was a success and Sarah said yes! (She was happy crying too, because who wouldn't be when they get engaged to the man of their dreams, right?!)

"Afterward, we went to a simple and sweet engagement party with family and friends ... including some of my KSAT coworkers," Sarah said. (Spoiler alert No. 2 - it was me. Which is why I happily volunteered to write this article.)

Sarah said they haven't made any concrete plans just yet and that she and Michael are just enjoying being engaged.

Check out the happy couple and that gorgeous ring!