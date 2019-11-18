70ºF

Local

WATCH LIVE: Fire crews battle blaze at home on Northeast Side

30 units called to two-alarm house fire

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department crews are working to extinguish a fire at a home on the Northeast Side.

At least 30 SAFD units responded to the 13700 block of Player Street that was reported at 12:15 p.m.

It appears that a garage has been destroyed, but officials have not yet released details.

