WATCH LIVE: Fire crews battle blaze at home on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department crews are working to extinguish a fire at a home on the Northeast Side.

At least 30 SAFD units responded to the 13700 block of Player Street that was reported at 12:15 p.m.

It appears that a garage has been destroyed, but officials have not yet released details.

SAFD Chief Hood just got to the scene and is being briefed. Smoke still rising while crews pull material out of the charred garage. They will soon update the media with details. @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/svivTKhHXV — KSAT Courtney Friedman (@cfriedmanTV) November 18, 2019

