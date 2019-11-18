Firefighters battle heavy flames at Church’s Chicken on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at an East Side restaurant overnight.

The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at a Church’s Chicken in the 4000 block of South New Braunfels Avenue, not far from Highway 281 and Fair Avenue.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames showing. Authorities said the fire traveled through vents in the building, adding to the difficulty.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department’s website, as many as 24 units answered the call.