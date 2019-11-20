Man shot to death crashes into at least 5 cars on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors are demanding answers after a shooting left one man dead on the South Side.

San Antonio police were called out to the 2100 block of Sundrop Bay around 9:40 p.m. Monday. They found a 34-year-old man shot in the chest inside of a car. He was later pronounced dead at Brooke Army Medical Center.

Police said a female, possibly a juvenile, was a passenger in the car the victim was driving. She was seen leaving the scene, according to police.

Jessica Hernandez, who lives in the neighborhood, described what she heard and saw after the unidentified driver crashed into five of her vehicles.

“We heard a lot of like banging and crashing, and then all we could hear was, like, the tires from, like, doing a burnout,” she said.

Hernandez rushed outside as she called 911. She said she saw the driver bleeding from a gunshot wound.

“Unfortunately, when we got to the vehicle, he looked like he was already gone,” Hernandez recalled.

During the commotion, neighbors ran out of their houses to see a panicked young woman going house to house, according to Hernandez.

One neighbor said their home security cameras captured a conversation, two shots fired and the victim speeding off and crashing into the parked vehicles.

Anyone with information in the deadly shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.