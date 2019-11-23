WINDCREST, Texas – The City of Windcrest called on its residents to help a family in need after they lost everything in a house fire. More than a week later, the community has shown its support in a grand way.

Two children, their mother and two grandparents of the Varales family were hospitalized when the fire happened on Nov. 12. The grandparents remain hospitalized.

Their home was declared a total loss.

The City of Windcrest stepped in, requesting donations for the Varales family.

“Anytime somebody needs help in this city, we gather together and we do what we can,” said Pro-tem mayor Joan Pedrotti.

When word got out that the Varales family needed help, the community raised thousands of dollars. People also donated clothes and household items.

“People were calling us, calling our (public relations) people, calling our city manager, and just asking what they can do,” Pedrotti said.

Now, the City of Windcrest would like to continue that generosity into the holiday season.

“We are looking towards our community organizations, and our city as a whole, to reach down in their hearts and do some Christmas shopping for these kids,” Pedrotti said.

